China's Hebei reports 4 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:59, January 05, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Hebei Province reported four locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

No suspected cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 367 COVID-19 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital in the province, including 34 imported cases. There are 13 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

There were five confirmed cases in hospital in Hebei, as of Sunday. In total, Hebei has recorded 344 locally-transmitted cases and 34 imported cases.

The province also designated another four areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Monday, according to the commission.

The areas include two villages in the Gaocheng District, in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and two residential compounds in the city of Xingtai, about 120 km south of Shijiazhuang.

All other areas of the province remain low-risk for COVID-19, the commission said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

