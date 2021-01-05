Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
China to strengthen TCM capacity in rehabilitation services

(Xinhua)    09:51, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance the capacity and role of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) by building more TCM rehabilitation centers, noted an implementation plan issued recently.

According to the plan, jointly issued by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other authorities, each provincial-level region of the country will have one tertiary rehabilitation hospital featuring TCM by 2025.

A batch of TCM rehabilitation centers will also be established to support talent cultivation and clinical research, the plan added.

Additionally, 85 percent of tertiary TCM hospitals and 70 percent of second-tier TCM hospitals in China will set up rehabilitation departments by 2025, according to the plan.

The plan also calls on other capable medical institutions to apply TCM to their rehabilitation services.

