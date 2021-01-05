China open to int'l cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is always open to international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and highly values the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing that China actively supports domestic enterprises in forging cooperation with foreign counterparts on vaccine research and development as well as production. Currently, multiple vaccines developed by Chinese enterprises are undergoing phase III clinical trials abroad with smooth progress.

In response to query about use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in countries like Indonesia and Egypt, Hua said China has actively joined in global cooperation initiatives, including COVAX, a global initiative backed by the World Health Organization, noting that countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have also approved the registration of inactivated vaccines developed by China's Sinopharm.

"China will fulfill its commitment and make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good that will help ensure vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, once they are developed and put into use," the spokesperson said.

Hua said the Chinese government always puts safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in the first place, and Chinese vaccine companies have always strictly followed scientific laws and regulatory requirements in vaccine research and development.

"China is willing to promote the equitable distribution of vaccines globally and join hands with other countries to solidify pandemic fight, so as to protect people's lives and health," said the spokesperson.