KIEV, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian marines from the Island-class patrol boats' crews will undergo a 10-week training course in Baltimore, U.S. state of Maryland, reported the Ministry of Defence's press service on its official website on Monday.

Ukrainian boat crews will work directly in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, in the Atlantic Ocean, and will learn to operate the main engines, diesel generators, onboard navigation systems, and other boat equipment.

The first two Island-class patrol boats joined Ukraine's Navy in November 2019. The boats are already successfully performing tasks in the Black Sea region.

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with an additional three boats of this class by the middle of this year. After the boats acquire all the necessary capabilities, a full-fledged division of Island-class patrol boats will be created within the Ukrainian Navy by the end of this year.