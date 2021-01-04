Former deputy mayor of China's Chongqing expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Deng Huilin, former deputy mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Monday.

The announcement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission came after an investigation by authorities into Deng's case. He was also a member of the leading Party members group of the municipal government and former head of the Public Security Bureau of Chongqing.

The investigation found that Deng had attempted to build cliques within the Party, engaged in efforts to jockey for political capital, and was keen on political speculation, the anti-graft body said in a statement on its official website.

Deng seriously violated the Party's political discipline and rules, committed duty-related malfeasance, and is suspected of taking bribes, said the anti-graft body, adding that he showed no sign of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

Deng's qualification as a delegate to the 19th CPC National Congress was terminated and his illicit gains will be confiscated, according to the statement, noting that his case will be referred to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution.