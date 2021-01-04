Govt spells out groups not eligible for vaccination

A medical worker inoculates a community worker with a COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing, capital of China, Jan 3, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

China has started offering free shots of COVID-19 vaccines among some key groups of individuals, and will expand the range to others, but there are still some groups that are not suitable to receive the vaccines, said a Beijing official.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a news briefing on Sunday that these groups include pregnant women, lactating women and patients with some diseases.

These patients are those in the acute stage of fever and infection, suffering from immune deficiency or immune disorder, having severe liver or kidney diseases, having uncontrolled hypertension, diabetic complications or malignant tumors.

All those receiving the vaccine should read the informed consent carefully and if people have physical discomfort, they should delay the vaccination, according to the official.

Currently, people in the age group from 18 to 59 are arranged to receive the vaccination, and people not in the age group should wait for further data of clinical trials to know whether they could be vaccinated.