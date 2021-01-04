Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Xi signs mobilization order for training of armed forces

(Xinhua)    15:44, January 04, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday signed a mobilization order for the training of the armed forces, the first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2021.

Signed by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, the order stressed strengthening military training in real combat conditions and the ability to win.

The order urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions to ensure combat readiness at all times.

It called for efforts to be made for joint operations in combat and training, highlighting training under joint command, as well as training across the fields and services.

It also urged efforts to largely improve the use of technology in training and guide the training in accordance with the law.

All officers and soldiers of the military should strengthen their willpower to fight, improve their skills, and resolutely accomplish the missions and tasks entrusted by the Party and the people in the new era to welcome the CPC centenary with outstanding achievement, according to the order.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

