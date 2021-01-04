Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,340,469

(Xinhua)    13:25, January 04, 2021

NEW DELHI, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,340,469 on Monday as 16,504 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 149,649 as 214 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 243,953 active cases in the country, while 9,946,867 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 170 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 175,635,761 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 735,978 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a downward trend over the past few days. As many as 424 new cases and 14 deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.

So far as many as 10,585 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

