Beijing reports more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, local authorities said on Monday.

The patients, aged 30 and 37, live in the city's Shunyi District. They were placed under isolated medical observation on Dec. 26 as close contacts of previously reported confirmed cases and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

A locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 case was also reported in Beijing on Sunday. The carrier is a 36-year-old woman who lives in Shunyi District.

Local authorities have disinfected the residences of all new COVID-19 cases.

No new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the commission.