China's Hebei reports new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    10:02, January 04, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported one locally-transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

No suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported in the province on Saturday.

A 61-year-old woman in the rural area of Gaocheng District in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang tested positive and was diagnosed with COVID-19 following symptoms such as a tight chest, cough and a body temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, according to the leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control of the district.

She is receiving treatment at a designated hospital.

As of Saturday, the province had reported a total of 367 confirmed cases, 34 of which were imported. Out of the cases, one is still receiving treatment. Another imported asymptomatic case is under medical observation, the commission said.

