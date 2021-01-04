Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case, 1 imported case

(Xinhua)    09:31, January 04, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one imported case on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.

No new asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday, said the Beijing municipal health commission.

The new locally transmitted COVID-19 case was an 8-month-old girl living in the city's Shunyi District. The baby is a close contact of a confirmed case who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The new imported case was a 24-year-old Chinese national who worked in Pakistan and arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Dec. 18. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday during quarantine and has been sent to the designated medical institution for treatment.

Epidemiological investigation on the cases is underway, said the municipal authorities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York