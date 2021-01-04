Thailand to order 2 mln doses of China's COVID-19 vaccine: WHO

BANGKOK, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is expected to buy two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Thailand said Sunday.

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) expected the first batch of 200,000 doses to arrive in the country at the end of February, the second batch of 800,000 doses to arrive at the end of March, while the remaining one million doses to arrive at the end of April, the organization said in a daily report.

The MOPH also anticipated the availability of another 26 million doses of vaccine using Oxford University-AstraZeneca formula and technology, which will be produced in Thailand by Siam Bioscience. They are expected to be available by May of this year, according to the WHO Thailand.

A latest COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand, first detected in Samut Sakhon, a coastal province near the capital Bangkok, has spread to over two-thirds of the country's provinces and regions. The number of Thailand's total confirmed cases rose to 7,694 on Sunday from less than 4,300 in mid-December.