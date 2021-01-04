Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Pu 'er City's Poverty Alleviation Report Drama “Bin Nong Sai Hai” Entered the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C

(People's Daily Online)    17:34, January 04, 2021

On December 20, the poverty alleviation report drama “Bin Nong Sai Hai” created by Pu’er City was performed at the National Academy of Governance of the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C.

“Bin Nong Sai Hai” is a Dai language, which means “friends who are not related by blood but like relatives”. In the process of poverty alleviation, Pu’er City explored and formed a new model of mutual help and mutual assistance for poverty alleviation of “Bin Nong Sai Hai” with “inter-county mutual help, east-west mutual assistance, urban-rural interconnection, cadre-mass interconnection and village-group mutual contracting of responsibilities” on the basis of the folk tradition of mutual help and mutual assistance.

