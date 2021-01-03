Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi signs order to release revised regulations on military equipment

(Xinhua)    10:33, January 03, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year speech Thursday evening in Beijing to ring in 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to release revised regulations on military equipment.

Focusing on war preparedness and combat capabilities, the regulations define the basic tasks, contents and management mechanisms for military equipment work under the new situation and system.

Comprised of 100 stipulations under 14 chapters, the document adheres to the general principle of "the CMC exercising overall leadership, theater commands responsible for military operations and the services focusing on developing capabilities."

It took effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York