Xi signs order to release revised regulations on military equipment

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to release revised regulations on military equipment.

Focusing on war preparedness and combat capabilities, the regulations define the basic tasks, contents and management mechanisms for military equipment work under the new situation and system.

Comprised of 100 stipulations under 14 chapters, the document adheres to the general principle of "the CMC exercising overall leadership, theater commands responsible for military operations and the services focusing on developing capabilities."

It took effect on Jan. 1, 2021.