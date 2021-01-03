Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2020 shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States.(Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The United States' act of abusing national security to suppress Chinese enterprises is inconsistent with market rules and will weaken the confidence of all parties in the U.S. capital market, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the New York Stock Exchange's announcement Thursday to delist China Telecom Corporation Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.

The U.S. act of abusing national security and using state power to suppress Chinese enterprises is inconsistent with market rules and goes against the logic of the market, said the spokesperson.

The move will not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, but also the interests of investors from other countries, including the United States, said the spokesperson, adding that it will seriously weaken the confidence of all parties in the U.S. capital market.

China opposes the U.S. act of abusing national security and listing Chinese enterprises as so-called "Communist Chinese military companies" and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.