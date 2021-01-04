Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Many Indicators of Pu'er Coffee Rank First in China

(People's Daily Online)    17:25, January 04, 2021

By the end of 2020, the coffee planting area in Pu’er City has reached 780,000 mu, and the output has reached 57,000 tons, with the coffee industry area, output and output value all ranking first in China. At the same time, Pu’er Coffee won the title of Top 10 Brand Values in China’s Agricultural Region, and was included in the first protection list of the EU-China Landmark Geographical Indications Agreement, and Starbucks Aini Coffee won the title of the first batch of top 100 export-oriented agricultural development enterprises in Yunnan Province, making “the taste of distant mountains and forests” fragrant in the world.

 

