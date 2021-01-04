Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
24 Persons in Pu’er Were Awarded the Title of “Advanced Individuals in Fighting against COVID-19 Epidemic in Yunnan Province”

(People's Daily Online)    17:16, January 04, 2021

On December 28, the commendation conference for fighting against COVID-19 epidemic in Yunnan Province was held grandly in Kunming.

24 persons including Feng Shun, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Pu’er People’s Hospital, were awarded the title of “Advanced Individuals in Fighting against COVID-19 Epidemic in Yunnan Province”, 15 units including Pu’er Center for Disease Control and Prevention were awarded the title of “Advanced Collective in Fighting against COVID-19 Epidemic in Yunnan Province”, and all of them attended the commendation conference and received awards.

