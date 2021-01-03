Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    13:33, January 03, 2021

Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Saturday, grossing 165.93 million yuan (around 25.45 million U.S. dollars).

The film secured the top place of the box office chart right after its debut on Dec. 31, generating a total of 657 million yuan in three days, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

Coming in second was the Chinese comedy "Warm Hug," also released on Thursday, raking in about 103.54 million yuan on Saturday.

It was followed by Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" which earned about 76.76 million yuan on Saturday. Since its Dec. 24 debut, the film had pocketed 772 million yuan.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

