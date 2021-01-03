Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
English>>

U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 350,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    13:31, January 03, 2021

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 350,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

