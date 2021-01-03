Chief urges UNIFIL to build on progress already made in 2021

Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Stefano Del Col urged on Saturday the UNIFIL and all involved parties to show in 2021 more determination in moving toward the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701.

"In 2021, let's continue to build on the progress we've made, together," a statement by UNIFIL quoted Del Col as saying in a message on the occasion of New Year.

Del Col said that the UNIFIL has, in 2020, seen occasional yet serious tensions across the Blue Line.

However, he added, the UNIFIL made great efforts to implement the mission's mandate.