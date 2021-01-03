Book on poverty relief efforts in villages visited by Xi published

A book documenting poverty relief efforts in impoverished Chinese villages visited by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made inspection trips to the country's 14 contiguous areas of extreme poverty, visiting 24 impoverished villages, to help advance the fight against poverty in these areas.

Consisting of 17 research reports and QR codes directing readers to three episodes of special television features, the book depicts the remarkable achievements and valuable experience of poverty alleviation in these villages under Xi's guidance.

The book is expected to inspire officials and the general public to study and grasp Xi's important thoughts on poverty alleviation, and to forge ahead in the new era.