National library shows documentaries on China's cultural heritage

The National Library of China has launched 48 documentaries online to further promote the nation's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) among the public.

The documentaries cover 10 categories of ICH, exploring such areas as living environment, growth experience, skill acquisition, teaching and inheritance.

The documentaries aim to inform the public of China's ICH, while helping them to understand, love and protect it.

Audiences can visit the website, ich.nlc.cn, to watch the documentaries and vote for their favorites.