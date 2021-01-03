Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
National library shows documentaries on China's cultural heritage

(Xinhua)    13:26, January 03, 2021

The National Library of China has launched 48 documentaries online to further promote the nation's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) among the public.

The documentaries cover 10 categories of ICH, exploring such areas as living environment, growth experience, skill acquisition, teaching and inheritance.

The documentaries aim to inform the public of China's ICH, while helping them to understand, love and protect it.

Audiences can visit the website, ich.nlc.cn, to watch the documentaries and vote for their favorites.

