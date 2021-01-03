Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
China sees spike in train travel for New Year holiday

(Xinhua)    10:59, January 03, 2021

A bullet train stops at Beijing North Railway Station of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

China's railways recorded a spike in railway passenger trips on Jan. 1, the first day of the three-day New Year holiday, the national railway operator said.

A total of 9.89 million railway passenger trips were recorded on the first day of 2021, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The figure was 481,000 more than that on Jan. 1, 2020, an increase of 5.1 percent, it added.

Authorities have taken precautions against COVID-19, including taking the temperatures of passengers both inside and outside of stations, arranging separate seats for passengers with fever symptoms, as well as properly ventilating and disinfecting the environment.

The railway operator estimated that there would be 7.2 million railway passenger trips on Jan. 2, and it will put 386 additional trains into operation to meet the demand. 

