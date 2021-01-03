NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate remains above 9 pct: mayor

New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 9.39 percent, compared with 9.41 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Saturday.

The rate topped 3 percent late November, which was believed by the city government to signify the arrival of a second wave of the coronavirus, and has remained above the level ever since.

Meanwhile, the mayor said on Saturday that there were 201 new hospitalizations and 3,648 new cases of the coronavirus in the city, adding, "Start 2021 off right. Practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and get tested."

Also on Saturday, de Blasio tweeted to promote 42 pictures posted by the Mayor's Office under the title of "2020-NYC The Year In Photos," at least 12 of which are about fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2020, our city faced some of the hardest, darkest, and most challenging moments in our history. But we also saw incredible moments of bravery, compassion, and hope. These are the Photos of the Year," wrote the mayor.

"In 2020, New York City faced some of the most difficult moments in our history. We lost our loved ones, our livelihoods, and our way of life. But during the darkest of times, we also saw tremendous bravery, incredible compassion, and hope. These are the photos of the year," the mayor's office said in the preface of the collection.

As of Friday afternoon, coronavirus deaths added up to 25,186 and confirmed cases to 431,353 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.