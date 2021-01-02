Chinese FM stresses diplomacy's responsibilities of safeguarding national interests

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China's diplomacy shoulders the important responsibilities of safeguarding national interests, defending national dignity, facilitating international cooperation, and promoting world peace.

He made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

Wang said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and with the full support of the Chinese people, China has worked all out to fulfill these responsibilities in an open and thorough way.

Noting that China's diplomacy is rooted in the 5,000-year Chinese civilization and follows the proud tradition of independence and self-perfection fostered since the founding of the People's Republic of China, he said China pursues the path of peaceful development and an independent foreign policy of peace.

"We advocate international law and basic norms of international relations in the conduct of state-to-state exchanges. We uphold equity, justice and other shared values of humanity in handling international affairs," he said, noting China's diplomacy has acquired a distinct Chinese feature, style and vision.

"We accord friends with hospitality and partners with cooperation. But we also have to stand our ground when dealing with those who are not so friendly. We are happy to take well-intentioned criticism and go with helpful suggestions. But we have to respond to defamations and attacks. And more important, we are obliged to speak up for justice when faced with power politics and bullying. This is the responsibility of China's diplomacy and the national character of the Chinese people," he said.