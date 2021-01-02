BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side hopes that the next U.S. administration will return to a sensible approach, resume dialogue with China, restore normalcy to the bilateral relations and restart cooperation, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"China-U.S. relations have come to a new crossroads, and a new window of hope is opening," said Wang in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

He said in recent years, China-U.S. relations have run into unprecedented difficulties. Fundamentally, it all comes down to the serious misconceptions of U.S. policymakers about China. Some see China as the so-called biggest threat and their China policy based on this misperception is simply wrong.

"What has happened proves that the U.S. attempt to suppress China and start a new Cold War has not just seriously harmed the interests of the two peoples, but also caused severe disruptions to the world. Such a policy will find no support and is doomed to fail," he said.

Wang said that China's policy toward the United States is consistent and stable. "We are ready to develop with the United States a relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability."

"We know that some in the United States are uneasy about China's rapid development. However, the best way to keep one's lead is through constant self-improvement, not by blocking others' development," he said.

"We believe that as long as the United States can draw lessons from the past and work with China in the same direction, the two countries are capable of resolving differences through dialogue and expanding converging interests by cooperation," Wang said.