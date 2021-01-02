Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 2, 2021
"For the people", "by the people" defining feature of China's diplomacy: FM

(Xinhua)    12:22, January 02, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The principle of for the people and by the people has been a source of strength for the Communist Party of China. It is also the defining feature of China's diplomacy, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Throughout the year 2020, we have pooled every resource available and lost no time in delivering people-centered diplomacy. We have defied risks and danger to put up a firm line of defense for our fellow Chinese in every corner of the world," Wang said in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

He said that despite challenges brought by COVID-19, China's consular services and its consular work in general have continued uninterrupted, and "the safety of overseas Chinese has remained our priority no matter what."

"We overcame various difficulties to deliver more than 1.2 million health kits to overseas Chinese students, sent emergency medical supplies to overseas Chinese in 100-plus countries, and arranged over 350 special flights to bring home stranded Chinese nationals," Wang said.

With COVID-19 still ravaging the world, the risk of case import continues to rise and consular protection remains a formidable task, he said, pledging to press ahead against all difficulties and make solid efforts to prevent imported cases and protect and assist overseas Chinese citizens. 

