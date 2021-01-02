Chinese FM expresses confidence of prevailing over COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Despite COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the globe, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed confidence that the people in China and across the world will prevail over the virus, end the crisis and win an ultimate victory through concerted efforts.

Wang made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

Commenting on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2020, Wang said the devastating virus, economic recession and governance difficulties are clear challenges facing humanity, while unilateralism, protectionism and power politics are standing in the way of international cooperation.

"People across the world have increasingly come to see that all countries share a common stake and need to stand together in the face of difficulties. The vision of a community with a shared future for mankind thus enjoys stronger support," said Wang.

China launched an emergency global humanitarian campaign of a scale unseen since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, and helped build consensus on a global response to COVID-19, contributing to the building of a global community of health for all, he said.

Hailing the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and concluding negotiations on a China-EU investment agreement, Wang said China has shared benefits generated by its opening-up with the world and injected much needed impetus into the global recovery.

"China, on course toward national rejuvenation, is generating global opportunities and embracing openness and cooperation," he said, pledging to make greater contributions to world peace and development.