Xi's article on building a community with a shared future for humanity published

(Xinhua)    10:39, January 02, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on working together to build a community with a shared future for humanity was published Friday.

The article titled "Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind" by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published in this year's first issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi said mankind is in an era of major development as well as profound transformation and change, and is also in an era of numerous challenges and increasing risks.

Answering the question of what has happened to the world and how should we respond, Xi offered China's proposition: build a community with a shared future for humanity and achieve shared and win-win development.

Actions hold the key to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said in the article, adding that the international community should promote partnership, security, growth, inter-civilization exchanges and the building of a sound ecosystem.

As for what policies China will pursue, Xi said the country remains unchanged in its commitment to uphold world peace, to pursue common development, to foster partnerships, and to multilateralism.

He expressed China's readiness to work with all the other UN member states as well as international organizations and agencies to advance the great cause of building a community with a shared future for humanity. 

