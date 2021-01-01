Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to issue commemorative coins, notes for key events in 2021

(Xinhua)    15:06, January 01, 2021

China's central bank will issue several commemorative coins and banknotes this year for important events.

Besides a New Year commemorative coin, the People's Bank of China will issue one coin to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, said a statement on the website of the central bank.

Two commemorative notes are in the pipeline for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, according to the statement.

Two Olympics commemorative coins, originally scheduled for 2020, will also be issued in 2021, it said.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is scheduled to open on Feb. 4, 2022.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York