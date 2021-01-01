China to issue commemorative coins, notes for key events in 2021

China's central bank will issue several commemorative coins and banknotes this year for important events.

Besides a New Year commemorative coin, the People's Bank of China will issue one coin to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, said a statement on the website of the central bank.

Two commemorative notes are in the pipeline for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, according to the statement.

Two Olympics commemorative coins, originally scheduled for 2020, will also be issued in 2021, it said.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is scheduled to open on Feb. 4, 2022.