BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. destroyers' sailing through the Taiwan Strait, urging the United States to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability, rather than the opposite.

Two U.S. destroyers, USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning.

"China has been closely following the U.S. warships' entire journey through the Taiwan Strait," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

Recently, the U.S. warships have repeatedly made shows of force and stirred provocations in the Taiwan Strait, sending a wrong signal to pro-independence forces in Taiwan and seriously undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he said.

"China will continue to be on high alert, stand ready to deal with all threats and provocations, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang said.