China secures historic achievement for xiaokang goal, victory in poverty eradication: Xi

(Xinhua)    19:11, December 31, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has secured a great historic achievement for fully building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and a decisive victory in poverty eradication, President Xi Jinping said Thursday when delivering a New Year speech to ring in 2021.

Nearly 100 million rural residents living below the current poverty line have shaken off poverty over the past eight years, Xi said, adding that all 832 poor counties have been lifted out of poverty.

He said the country will continue to create a splendid chapter of rural vitalization and march steadily toward the goal of common prosperity.

