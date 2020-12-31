Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pakistan to purchase vaccine from China's Sinopharm: health authority

(Xinhua)    16:10, December 31, 2020

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has decided to pre-book COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm for emergency use for healthcare workers, Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has said in a statement.

In a meeting of a Special Cabinet Committee constituted as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, it was decided that Pakistan will follow the practice of most of the countries to pre-book COVID-19 vaccine based on preliminary results in order to ensure the timely availability of the vaccines, a hand-out by the ministry said on Wednesday.

It was decided that the Pakistani government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine for all frontline health workers in the first quarter of 2021, after procuring it from the Chinese company.

The committee was informed of the deliberations of an expert committee formed by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) who is in process of reviewing and analyzing available data from clinical studies performed so far.

It was also decided that other manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be engaged in future bookings for the remaining phases of vaccination, based on further data and availability.

The committee reiterated that the private sector will also be encouraged to approach DRAP and follow the laid down procedures for emergency use authorization of any available and safe COVID-19 vaccine.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York