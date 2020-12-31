Taiwan compatriots included in key groups for COVID-19 vaccination: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan compatriots are included in priority groups to receive COVID-19 vaccines, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

High-risk groups will be given priority to be vaccinated, including those engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, people working at ports, and public transport workers, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The vaccination of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland will be appropriately arranged after COVID-19 vaccines were approved to enter the market, Zhu said.

She added that clinical trials and nearly a million emergency vaccinations have shown that COVID-19 vaccines developed by the mainland are "very safe."

Raising baseless suspicions of the vaccines by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan is unethical and politically motivated, Zhu said.