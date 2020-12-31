Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Northeast China city Shenyang tightens anti-COVID-19 measures

(Xinhua)    10:46, December 31, 2020

SHENYANG, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Shenyang, the capital city of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, has tightened its COVID-19 prevention and control measures Wednesday following new reports of local COVID-19 infections.

The city has expanded its nucleic acid testing for all the people in medium-risk areas, and the high-risk groups will be tested every 48 hours, said Wang Ping, vice director of the municipal epidemic prevention and control center.

During the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, the city will continue to face a grim and complicated situation with risks of further infections still present, said Mao Yinbai, a spokesperson of the municipal health commission.

The province on Tuesday reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases, all locally transmitted, two of which were identified in Shenyang. The city also reported an asymptomatic carrier.

