Putin proposes Russia-U.S. cooperation in greetings to Biden

(Xinhua)    10:27, December 31, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Christmas and New Year greetings to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, underlining the importance of cooperation, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"The coronavirus pandemic and other challenges which the world faced in the outgoing year testified to the importance of broad international cooperation," Putin said.

He expressed hope that by building a relationship in the spirit of equality and consideration for each other's interests, "Russia and the United States could contribute much to enhancing stability and security at the regional and global levels."

Putin also extended Christmas and New Year greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump.

