China steps up legal protection for honor of heroes, martyrs

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen the protection of the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs through public interest litigation, according to China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

The SPP, working with the Supreme People's Court, has recently revised the judicial interpretation on the applicable laws of public interest litigations and officially included protection of the name, portrait, reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs, among others, into the scope of prosecutorial public interest litigation.

Procuratorial organs must consult close relatives of the heroes and martyrs for their opinions before they file the lawsuits.

The revised interpretation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.