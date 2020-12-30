Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China settles over 3,100 personal data breach cases in 2020

(Xinhua)    17:04, December 30, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's public security agencies investigated and settled more than 3,100 criminal cases involving personal information breaches this year, with more than 9,700 suspects arrested, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

By Dec. 20, police across the country had dismantled more than 40 criminal gangs and arrested more than 860 suspects in 50 cases related to the theft and sale of the personal information of minors and senior citizens, said the ministry.

More than 1,500 people have received administrative penalties for exposing the personal data of individuals related to the COVID-19 epidemic online.

Public security agencies have warned the public to be vigilant against unverified mobile apps, websites and links to prevent leaking personal information.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York