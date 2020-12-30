Beijing reports one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The case was a 4-year-old boy who lives in Chaoyang District. His father had been to a medium-risk area for COVID-19 in the district on Dec. 13, and was placed under home quarantine as notified by the neighborhood committee starting from Dec. 19.

The boy's nucleic acid test showed positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. He was then transferred to the designated Ditan Hospital, with mild symptoms including a sore throat.

Local authorities are conducting epidemiologic investigations and have taken control and prevention measures.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Tuesday, according to the health commission.

The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.