Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    11:10, December 30, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The case was a 4-year-old boy who lives in Chaoyang District. His father had been to a medium-risk area for COVID-19 in the district on Dec. 13, and was placed under home quarantine as notified by the neighborhood committee starting from Dec. 19.

The boy's nucleic acid test showed positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. He was then transferred to the designated Ditan Hospital, with mild symptoms including a sore throat.

Local authorities are conducting epidemiologic investigations and have taken control and prevention measures.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Tuesday, according to the health commission.

The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York