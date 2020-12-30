70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in India are among men: health ministry

NEW DELHI, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry Tuesday said 70 percent of the 148,153 people who died due to COVID-19 in the country have been men.

The data was shared by the ministry during its routine briefing on the government's efforts in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Seventy percent of all deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported among men, and 45 percent deaths have been reported in those below 60 years of age," Rajesh Bhushan, a senior official in the ministry of health told the media while presenting mortality analysis of COVID-19.

The ministry said 55 percent deaths were recorded in the 60 years and above age group.

Presenting the case analysis, the ministry said 63 percent of the people affected due to COVID-19 were men and 37 percent were women.

According to the ministry, 52 percent of the affected were found in the 18-44 years age group.

On Tuesday morning the federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 10,224,303 and the death toll has risen to 148,153.

India is in the grip of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and globally is the second worst-hit country.