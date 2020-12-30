HKSAR chief executive hopes to restore Hong Kong's int'l fame, rebuild trust in gov't

HONG KONG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Tuesday that after the COVID-19 outbreak, she hopes Hong Kong may revive its economy, restore social order, rebuild the public trust in the government and regain its international fame.

Lam made the remarks when delivering a video speech at a financial forum.

She said that over the past year, Hong Kong's economy has suffered multiple blows and its political and social conditions have been severely challenged. However, Hong Kong's financial system has shown remarkable resilience, seeing a buoyant stock market, orderly banking operations and continuous capital inflow.

Lam said that actively integrating into the overall development of the country is an important strategy to lead Hong Kong's economic development. The central authorities have always supported Hong Kong to consolidate and enhance its position as an international financial center.

Recently, the central authorities agreed to include pre-revenue biotechnology companies and shares listed on mainland's Sci-Tech Innovation Board stocks in the stock selection scope of the Stock Connect arrangements to speed up the implementation of the cross-boundary wealth management connect scheme, she said.

Lam said that Hong Kong is a highly law-based, market-oriented and internationalized economy, enjoying the unique advantages of "one country, two systems." It is also an international financial center, aviation hub and professional talent pool.

Hong Kong should continue to capitalize on the advantages of "one country, two systems" and take the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's development as the starting point to actively become a participant in the domestic economic cycle and a promoter in the international economic cycle. Giving full play to this dual role will bring endless impetus to Hong Kong's economy, she said.