China's Shenyang to increase nucleic acid testing frequency

(Xinhua)    10:24, December 30, 2020

SHENYANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The city of Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province will increase nucleic acid testing frequency, the city headquarters in charge of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control said Tuesday.

The city will carry out nucleic acid testing for all the people in medium-risk areas while high-risk groups will undergo testing every 48 hours.

Nucleic acid testing will be carried out every three days for people working in cold chain logistics as well as their working environment. For those who are directly engaged in other high-risk work, nucleic acid testing shall be strictly carried out on a weekly basis.

The testing should also cover those working in farmers' markets, and delivery, take-out and transportation sectors. Besides, their working environment should also be tested and disinfected timely.

The province on Monday reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, six of which were identified in Shenyang.

