Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing adds 1 medium-risk COVID-19 area

(Xinhua)    10:09, December 30, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing added one medium-risk COVID-19 area starting from Tuesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said.

Donghaihong Village, Nanfaxin Township in Shunyi District was identified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 by the municipal center for disease control and prevention.

Currently, Beijing has a total of four medium-risk COVID-19 areas.

Beijing reported seven locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, and a total of 16 locally-transmitted confirmed cases have been reported in Beijing over the past 14 days.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York