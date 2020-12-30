Beijing adds 1 medium-risk COVID-19 area

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing added one medium-risk COVID-19 area starting from Tuesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said.

Donghaihong Village, Nanfaxin Township in Shunyi District was identified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 by the municipal center for disease control and prevention.

Currently, Beijing has a total of four medium-risk COVID-19 areas.

Beijing reported seven locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, and a total of 16 locally-transmitted confirmed cases have been reported in Beijing over the past 14 days.