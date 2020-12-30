Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sets rules to stem corporal punishment in classrooms

(Xinhua)    10:07, December 30, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese educational authority has recently issued rules to ban corporal punishment at schools.

Educators are forbidden to use improper approaches to discipline their students, including corporal punishment, verbal abuse, collective punishment for individual violations and other methods that could harm students' physical and mental health, according to a set of rules issued by the Ministry of Education.

The rules also clarified the conditions under which educators can exercise disciplinary measures, as well as the scope of the punishments.

Students committing minor misconduct should only receive punishments such as writing self-criticism or taking part in classroom chores, said the rules, noting that more severe violations can be punished with approaches including being educated on school disciplinary policies.

Only senior primary school students and above can be punished with class suspension, said the rules.

The ministry issued a set of draft rules last year to solicit public opinions on the matter.

With the increase of controversial school-related discipline incidents, calls for clearer definitions and clarification on school disciplinary measures had become stronger in China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York