Hong Kong activist sentenced to 4 months in prison for insulting national flag, illegal assembly

HONG KONG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong activist Tony Chung Hon-lam was sentenced to 4 months for insulting the national flag and participating in an illegally assembly, according to local media on Tuesday.

Chung, former leader of opposition group Studentlocalism that advocated "Hong Kong independence", was accused of damaging the national flag and participating in an illegal assembly with some other unknown persons at the designated demonstration area of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on May 14, 2019.

The magistrate said the violence that could be caused by the defendant's actions could not be ignored. Therefore, he was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for insulting the national flag and three months' imprisonment for illegal assembly, of which two months were executed simultaneously, with a total sentence of four months.