UNGA president calls on all people to work together to end COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:34, December 30, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), on Tuesday called on all people to continue to work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we begin the New Year, I call on all people of the world to continue to work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic," the UNGA president said in his video message for the new year.

"We can be proud that, as individuals, we looked out for our neighbors over the past year. We have made it through a dark period in history, but there are brighter days ahead in 2021, as we begin the roll out of vaccines for all, which will be fundamental to our collective efforts, to safeguard humanity," he said.

"'We the peoples' are resilient. Together, we can build peace around the world, uphold the human rights, and inherent dignity of every person, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals," the UNGA president added.

Bozkir stressed that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, safer societies.

"I believe in the power of humanity to achieve what may seem impossible, just like the founders of the United Nations did seventy-five years ago," the UNGA president said.

"In 2021, there is only one New Year's resolution that has the power to change the course of history, and that is, to work together to create a better world for all," he added.

"I wish you a very happy New Year, marked by peace, health and prosperity," the UNGA president concluded.

