China ready to promote global availability, affordability of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen cooperation with other countries to make joint contributions to promoting global availability and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a phone conversation with Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Monday afternoon.

Noting that the pandemic is still spreading globally, Li said no one can stay unscathed from this common challenge faced by mankind and nothing is more important than safeguarding the health and safety of people.

Li underscored solidarity and cooperation among countries as the basic conditions for tackling this challenge, and vaccines as the "golden key" to overcoming the pandemic.

He stressed that China attaches great importance to the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Algeria, and is willing to enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation and promote the construction of planned large projects with Algeria, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results for the benefit of the two peoples.

Djerad, for his part, said that China is a great friend of Algeria and the Algerian side is very pleased with the robust development of its relations with China. Algeria is willing to work out the second five-year plan for comprehensive cooperation with China, promote bilateral cooperation in large projects and further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Djerad added.

Djerad thanked China for its support and assistance to Algeria in its fight against the pandemic, saying that his country is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on COVID-19 vaccines.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and Head of the National Development and Reform Commission He Lifeng are also present at the talks.