Railway project under CPEC to boost Pakistan's exports: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the railway project of Main Line-1 (ML-1) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will boost the country's exports by improving connectivity.

"With the implementation of the project, Pakistani seaports will be better connected with land routes and the country's export goods would be able to reach international markets in a timely manner, helping Pakistan to earn valuable foreign exchange," the prime minister said in a review meeting on the railway project here.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made so far on the project, the prime minister said that the ML-1 project would establish a modern communication infrastructure of international standard and create job opportunities as well as new prospects for Pakistan's industry.

He added that the project will start a new chapter to the Pakistan-China fraternal relations.