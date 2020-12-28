China's Liaoning reports 6 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHENYANG, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Sunday reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Five of the new confirmed cases were identified in the port city of Dalian, while the other was a previous asymptomatic case re-categorized as a confirmed case in Shenyang, the provincial capital.

All the three asymptomatic cases were reported in Dalian.

The province currently has 40 confirmed cases in hospital and another 31 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.