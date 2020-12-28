Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's auto imports, exports grow further in November

(Xinhua)    09:21, December 28, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile imports and exports expanded further in November, according to data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Last month, the import and export volume of automobile commodities totaled 16.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 6.3 percent month on month, said the CAAM, citing customs data.

Auto imports rose 2.4 percent month on month to 8.53 billion U.S. dollars in November, while exports climbed by 11 percent to 7.77 billion dollars during the period.

In the first 11 months of the year, auto imports and exports totaled 134.67 billion U.S. dollars, down by 6.3 percent year on year but the decline narrowed 1.7 percentage points from the decrease in the January-October period, said the CAAM.

China's auto market, hit hard by COVID-19, began to recover in April thanks to unleashed pent-up demand and supportive policies, according to the CAAM.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York